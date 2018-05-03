HPBOSE 10th results 2018 LIVE: Results releasing today, check updates here

HPBOSE 10th Result 2018 Live: HPBOSE 12th results 2018 will be available at hpbose.org HPBOSE 10th Result 2018 Live: HPBOSE 12th results 2018 will be available at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 LIVE: The results for Class 10 examinations will be released today, on May 2, by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in, once released. Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams, while in Class 12, it was 98,302 students. HP BOSE conducted the exams from March 7 to March 20 for Class 10 while Class 12 exams started from March 6 to concluded on March 29. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28.

To avoid any malpractice, the exam authorities installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls. Moreover, over 100 flying squads kept a strict check on the examination. The results of Class 12 are already announced by the Himachal Board and 68,469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67. This year, 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations. Students who have appeared for the exams have to keep their admit card or hall tickets handy to view their scores. Once the result is published, students can access the official websites for HPBOSE — hpbose.org and examresults.net.