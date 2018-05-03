HPBOSE result declared for Class 10th at hpresults.nic.in; 68,946 students pass exam

HPBOSE 10th results 2018: The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20. The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20.

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: The result of Class 10 examination has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) today, on May 3. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20. Last year, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17 and 67.15 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 exams. Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams.

HPBOSE 10th results 2018: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

This year, in order to avoid any malpractice, the exam authorities installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls. Moreover, over 100 flying squads kept a strict check on the examination. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28.

The results of Class 12 were announced by the Himachal Board and 68,469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67. This year, 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations.

