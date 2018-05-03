HPBOSE result declared for Class 10th at hpresults.nic.in; 68,946 students pass exam

HPBOSE 10th result 2018: The result of Class 10 examination has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) today, on May 3. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20. Last year, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17 and 67.15 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 exams. Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams.
This year, a total of 1,09,678 students had appeared for the Class 10 examination out of which 68,946 have passed. A total of 15,214 students have got compartment. The examination date for the improvement exams will be released shortly. Students are required to keep a watch at the official website for any announcement regarding the same. The list of top 10 students who have made it to the merit list for the academic session 2017-2018 has also been released by the Board.
HPBOSE 10th results 2018: How to check online
Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned websites
Step 2: Click on the link for results
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
This year, in order to avoid any malpractice, the exam authorities installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls. Moreover, over 100 flying squads kept a strict check on the examination. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28.
The results of Class 12 were announced by the Himachal Board and 68,469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67. This year, 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations.
