HPBOSE 10th results 2018 date and time: Results to release tomorrow at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 date and time: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the results for the Class 10 examinations tomorrow on the official websites – hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams, while in Class 12, it was 98,302 students. HP BOSE conducted the exams from March 7 to March 20 for Class 10 while Class 12 exams started from March 6 to concluded on March 29.

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 date and time

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the result in the morning, however the official timing is not confirmed. The board will publish the results on May 2. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28. Similarly, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17. Last year, 67.15 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams.

To avoid any malpractice, the exam authorities installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls. Moreover, over 100 flying squads kept a strict check on the examination.

The results of Class 12 are already announced by the Himachal Board and 68,469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67. This year, 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations.

Students who have appeared for the exams have to keep their admit card or hall tickets handy to view their scores. Once the result is published, students can access the official websites for HPBOSE — hpbose.org and examresults.net. They then have to click on the Class 10 results link and then enter their details in the fields provided. The result will appear on the screen.

