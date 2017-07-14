HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2017 declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2017: The plus two supplementary exams were held from June 12 to June 21 and matric exams were conducted from June 12 to June 19. HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2017: The plus two supplementary exams were held from June 12 to June 21 and matric exams were conducted from June 12 to June 19.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2017: The Himanchal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The supplementary exams were conducted in the state for candidates who had failed the matriculation or the plus two exams. The plus two supplementary exam from June 12 to June 21 in two shifts— from 8.45 am and from 1.45 pm. The matric exams also began on June 12 but were completed by June 19.

Steps to check the HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the results page.

Step 3: Click on the link for the class 10 or class 12 results

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

