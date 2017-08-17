HPBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation/ re-checking results 2017 declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE: The Board had in July 12 and 13 announced the supplementary examination result. HPBOSE: The Board had in July 12 and 13 announced the supplementary examination result.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for the class 10 and 12 re-evaluation/ re-checking at hpbose.org. The Board had on July 12 and 13 announced the supplementary examination result. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

HPBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation/ re-checking results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the results page.

Step 3: Click on the link for the class 10 or class 12 results

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The supplementary exams were held in the state for candidates who had failed in a subject or two in the matriculation or the plus two exams. The plus two supplementary exam from June 12 to June 21 in two shifts— from 8.45 am and from 1.45 pm. The matric exams also began on June 12 but were completed by June 19.

In Class 10 annual exams that were held in March, about 1,15,311 students had appeared of which 76,855 passed while a total of 16,564 got a compartment.

Similarly, in Class 12 annual exams, 1,02,075 students appeared out of which 73,948 passed, while 15,886 candidates got a compartment.

