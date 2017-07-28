HP TET 2017 notification: Check tentative exam schedule, eligibility and other details

HPTET 2017: The application for candidates of general category is Rs 800 and Rs 500 for all other category candidates. HPTET 2017: The application for candidates of general category is Rs 800 and Rs 500 for all other category candidates.

The schedule for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). The examination will be held in September and the candidates can apply by August 20.

The candidates have to apply online and the fees has to be submitted through the online mode. As per a report by Amar Ujala, HPBOSE will take the exam to fill seats for TGT (Arts), non-medical, medical, Shastri, Hindu language teacher and so on. The minimum age limit that the candidates need to attain is 21 years as of the examination year.

Application fees: The application for candidates of general category is Rs.800 and Rs.500 for all other category candidates.

Exam pattern: Objective type questions will be asked of one mark each and there will be no marks deduction in case of a wrong answer. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

