HP TET 2017 application process to begin today at hpbose.org, know how to apply online

HP TET 2017: The exams will be conducted from September 3 to September 10, 2017. HP TET 2017: The exams will be conducted from September 3 to September 10, 2017.

The application process for Himanchal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 will begin today. Candidates who wish the appear for the exam can apply for the same from the official website of HPBOSE.

The exams will be conducted from September 3 to September 10, 2017. The last date to register online for the same is August 28, 2017.

Exam schedule:

Sunday, September 3, 2017-

JBT TET (10 am to 12.30 pm)

Shashtri TET (2 pm to 4.30 pm)

Saturday, September 9, 2017-

TGT (non-medical) TET (10 am to 12.30 pm)

Language teacher TET (2 pm to 4.30 pm)

Sunday, September 10, 2017-

TGT (arts) TET (10 am to 12.30 pm)

TGT (medical) TET (2 pm to 4.30 pm)

Application fees:

General category- Rs 800

Other categories- Rs 500

Exam pattern:

The paper will contain objective type questions of one mark each. No marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. The exam will be for 150 minutes and the minimum qualifying marks is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

Steps to apply for HP TET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org)

Step 2: Click on the notification to apply online for HP TET 2017.

Step 3: Follow the link to the registration/application page.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Submit your application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd