HP TET 2017: Admit card to be released at hpbose.org

HP TET 2017: The examination will be held in September 3 to September 17. HP TET 2017: The examination will be held in September 3 to September 17.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the admit cards of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at hpbose.org. The examination will be held in September 3 to September 17.

HPBOSE will take the exam to fill seats for TGT arts/ non-medical/ medical/ shastri /L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu subjects. The board had released a notification in this regard last month.

The qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate that would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

HPTET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TET 2017

Step 3: A new page will open flashing the admit card link

Step 4: Click on the link and enter the required details like registration number

Step 5: Your admit card wull appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The Board has clarified that the admit card will not be sent to candidates separately by post.

As per the datesheet released by the board on their official website, the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) and Shastri TET examination will be held on September 3. The TGT (non-medical) and language teacher TET exam will be conducted on September 9, TGT (arts) TET and TGT (medical) TET exam will be held on September 10 while Punjabi and Urdu TET exams will be conducted on September 17.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd