HP BOSE 12th Result 2018 declared; overall pass percentage dips

HP BOSE +2 Result 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (HP BOSE) has declared the results of Class 12 examinations for the academic session 2017-18 on its official website – hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. This year, Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal from Science stream topped the board examinations. Around 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations of which 68469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67.

This year, 46,531 students secured first division, 18,337 students cleared the examination with the second division, and 3563 with third division. This year, the overall pass percentage has dipped by about two per cent. The overall pass percentage last year was 72.89 per cent. Candidates can check their results through the official website, hpbose.org. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

HP BOSE +2 Results 2018 : Toppers

Science

Medical (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Pranjal Rana from Dhameta Govt Sr Secondary School (Kangra)secured 489 marks out of 500.

Sneha Thakur from Mohal Ambition Classes Sr Secondary School (Kullu) secured 487 out of 500.

Non-medical (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Sahil Kattna from Bagwara Govt Sr Sec School topped the examination by securing 490 marks out of 500

Vikrant Rewal from Ungh Sundernagar Vardhaman Mahavir Public Sr. Secondary School (Mandi) also got 490 out of 500

Commerce

Inder Kumar from Sarahan Govt Sr. Sec School (Sirmour) by securing 483 out of 500

Prachi Chauhan from Nahan Career Academy Sr. Sec. School. He got 481 out of 500.

Arts

Akshma Thakur from Sujanpur Tihra MSC Sr Sec School by securing 479 marks out of 500

Garima Mahajan from Chamba Maharishi Daya Nand Adarsh Uch Vidyalya (Chamba). He got 477 out of 500.

Previous year HPBOSE toppers

From science stream 30,481 students appeared out of which 23,467 have passed the exam. The topper for Class 12 science stream is Ritik Kandoria from Rehan CRC Government Senior Secondary School – Kangra. She scored 492 marks.

Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28. Similarly, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17.

HPBOSE 12th results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org, examresults.net)

Step 2: Click on the link for the class 12 results of HPBOSE

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE):

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1650 examination centres throughout the state. The Himachal Board also publishes textbooks for classes 1 to 12.

