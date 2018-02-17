How to break the barriers while interning abroad

Students are opening up to the idea of leveraging awesome internship opportunities to get valuable work experience. Students are opening up to the idea of leveraging awesome internship opportunities to get valuable work experience.

The world of education has shed its emphasis on bookish knowledge, as the era of practical skill sets emerges. In the current job scenario, knowledge is the foundation, but gathering experience holds more importance. Employers keep a lookout for something that elevates good grades. They look for experiences that classroom knowledge and grades cannot bring- aka real life work-experience. This is where projects, volunteering and internships can make a student stand ahead of the crowd. Fortunately, students are opening up to the idea of leveraging awesome internship opportunities to get valuable work experience, yet lack the necessary steps to go about it.

From a student’s perspective, once the initial excitement of arriving in a new country starts to fade, the reality of settling down and adjusting to a new way of life, sets in. Yes, the world has become more global and most of us are exposed to different cultures, but if the language, culture and customs change every 200 kms in India, imagine how different they would be 2000 kms away.

Here are some tips that will help you to break the barriers while interning abroad:

Do your own chores: Apart from what you learn during your internship, your stint abroad will teach you valuable survival skills – many of which we tend to take for granted in India – cooking, cleaning up and doing your own laundry, for example. Eating out abroad is mostly expensive, hence it would be best if you brush up your cooking skills before leaving. Get your basic cooking utensils – though some countries may not allow you to carry it, if they do, a pressure cooker is of great help. Most foreign countries have Indian stores. Yes, you heard me right! You can buy your basic provisions from there if you are not able to carry much from home.

Learn about the culture: Before you leave, learn as much as you can about the culture in the country that you are interning in. This will help you settle down much faster, and will help avoid culture shocks. Read up on the country and the specific region you are going to. Understanding basic things such as how people greet each other in different countries, etiquettes and what is acceptable or not will go a long way in helping you adjust to the new surroundings. For example, in many western societies, asking personal questions is considered to be rude, so is staring.

Learn the language: While it may not be possible to learn the language completely, if you are interning in a non-English speaking country, it helps to know important words and phrases that will aid you in your daily life.

Learn the rules: Be aware of how rules work in different countries. For example in the United States, if a cop asks you to pull over, you are not supposed to get out of your car. Similarly, you need to be very careful when you cross the road and follow all traffic rules in most western countries.

Make friends locally: Don’t stick to people of your own nationality. You have come here to learn and the best learning will come from interacting with the locals. Step out of your comfort zone and immerse yourself in the whole experience.

Budget your money: Keep a tab on how much funds you have and plan your finances accordingly. The last thing you want is to be stuck without money abroad.

Stop comparing: Things are done differently in different countries. Stop comparing and don’t say, ‘Back home, we did…’ Don’t expect the same level of customer service as you used to get back home. Don’t fight with something if it is not how it was back at home, instead adjust and adapt to the surroundings and situation. Expectations are different everywhere.

Travel: You are in a new country so step out during the weekends and see the place. Travelling will expose you to the culture, broaden your mind and teach you things that college would never be able to. Explore the city, go to all the touristy and non-touristy places. Travel by local transport, try the local cuisine (if you have the budget for it), or simply just roam around during your free time.

Keep a diary: This would surely be a trip of a lifetime – keeping a journal will help you remember things that you did, your experiences and your learnings.

Conclusion

The sea is filled with opportunities and with deftness; you can easily navigate the choppy waters while coming up with the “internship of your dreams.

Authored article by Mr Aniket Singh, Author, Intern Abroad This Summer

