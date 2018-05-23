HBSE HOS 10th, 12th results 2018: How to check at bseh.org.in

HOS 10th, 12th results 2018: Haryana Board, Bhiwani has declared Class 10 and 12 results on May 23 HOS 10th, 12th results 2018: Haryana Board, Bhiwani has declared Class 10 and 12 results on May 23

HOS 10th result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani released the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Open School (Fresh) and Subject to be Clear (STC) / Credit Transfer Policy (CTP) examinations today, on May 23. The candidates, who appeared for the exams, can check their results at http://www.bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The pass percentage for Secondary Open School (Fresh) students is 11.23 per cent while it stood at 21.79 per cent for the Secondary Open School (STC/CTP) students. The results were announced by the chairman of the HBSE Dr Jagbir Singh, in a press conference held on Wednesday.

A total of 17,429 candidates registered for the Secondary or Class 10 Open School (fresh) exam, of which 1,937 candidates passed and at least 15,312 got STC. Last year, the pass percentage Secondary Open School (Fresh) stood at 12.04 per cent, while 27.45 per cent students cleared Secondary Open School (STC/CTP). As many as 12,666 boys appeared for their 10th exams, out of which 1,537 passed, registering a pass percentage of 12.13. While out of 4582 girls candidates, 400 have passed, registering a pass percentage of 8.73.

HBSE HOS Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 10th or Class 12th results 2018

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

A total of 33,506 examinees registered for the senior secondary exam, out of which 7,224 candidates passed and 26,282 candidates got STC. As many as 24,195 boys attended their 12th exams, out of which 4,818 passed. They have registered a pass percentage of 19.91, whereas out of 9,310 girls candidates, 2,406 have passed. Their pass percentage was 25.84 per cent. The pass percent of girls has recorded an increase of 5.93 per cent in comparison to the previous year. The pass percentage of students in rural areas registered at 21.08, whereas the percentage of urban students has been 22.80 per cent.

