PSEB History text: Six-member panel recommends withdrawal of new book

THE SIX-MEMBER oversight committee constituted by the state government to check the controversial history books which did not include the chapters on Sikh History and Sikh Guru, has recommended that the new books be withdrawn. The committee also recommended that the previous history book should be continued for this session. The next meeting of the committee will be held on June 21.

A meeting of the committee was held Friday on Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) premises under the chairmanship of Prof Kirpal Singh and members G S Grewal, Prithipal Singh Kapoor, Indu Banga, Balwant Singh Dhillon and Inderjeet Singh. The committee’s chairman Prof Kirpal Singh told The Indian Express that the previous History book would be used for this session.

Sources said the committee members discussed that the syllabus regarding Sikh history was reduced every year, which was a major concern. The committee members also raised their concerns over the language and grammar used in the history books. “The committee found that some history facts were distorted in the book which would be wrong to teach to the students, the language and grammar which are essential for the students were also not up to the mark and need corrections,” said a committee member, who did not wish to be named.

All the committee members were told to prepare their reports that how to improve the language and the historical facts. The members will submit their report on June 21 following which the committee will submit the final report to the state government on June 21. The book created major controversy and led to embarrassment for the state government after it was found that chapters from Sikh History and Sikh Gurus were ‘deleted’ from the new book. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh constituted the committee last month and empowered it to examine the issue and give its suggestion. The government also withheld the new book.

