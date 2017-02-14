Historical writing: Netherlands faculty to start certificate course

The funds will be used to install solar panels at colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University The funds will be used to install solar panels at colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University

Is there such a thing as irresponsible history? Can freedom of expression be applied to history writing, or is it too sacrosanct to be touched? Questions like these, and more, will be answered by internationally-acclaimed historian Professor Antoon de Baets from the University of Groningen, Netherlands. Baets will conduct his first-ever certificate course, under Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN), at the Department of History, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

GIAN aims at tapping an international talent pool of scientists and researchers, to encourage their engagement with institutions of higher education in India. To be held from June 5 to 10, the course has 60 seats available for anybody with an interest in the topic and a basic training in history and/or social sciences. “The course is designed for advanced undergraduates or graduate/postgraduate researchers. However, having said that, anyone with an interest in the subject can apply,” said Shraddha Kumbhojkar, course co-ordinator.

“To apply, one needs to register online, on the GIAN website, by February 25. They need us to send us an email with their CV, stating why they want to attend. No specialised knowledge of Historiography is required,” she added. Baets is a professor of History, Ethics and Human Rights by Special Appointment of the Foundation Euroclio at the University of Groningen. Having 175 articles and five books to his credit, the historian for the last three decades has several international prizes to his credit. He specialises in relationship between history, ethics and human rights.

Among the subjects that the short course will cover, include The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Historian, The Dead and the Historian, The Freedom of Expression Framework Applied to History, Responsible and Irresponsible History, Historical Injustice and What Historians Can Do about It and Democracy and Historical Writing.

Enlisting the primary objectives of the course, varsity officials said it aims at familiarising participants with the basic idea of democracy as a historically-evolved concept, enabling the participants to visualise the linkages between democracy and the process of history writing, providing insights to the participants as to how historical writing can be practiced so as to enshrine democratic attitudes and worldview amongst the practitioners and ‘consumers’ of history and so on.

The course will be bilingual, with simultaneous Marathi translation by Kumbhojkar, followed by a discussion with participants.