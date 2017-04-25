HITSEE 2017: Admit cards released at hindustanuniv.ac.in, check details here

HITSEE 2017: Those who clear the examination will gain admission to more than 30 BTech courses. HITSEE 2017: Those who clear the examination will gain admission to more than 30 BTech courses.

HITSEE 2017: The Hindustan University has released the admit cards for the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Entrance Examination (HITSEE) 2017. Candidates who have applied for courses at this university can download the admit card from the university’s official website.

Those who clear the examination will gain admission to more than 30 BTech courses. The online entrance exam will be conducted from April 30 to May 5 in centres across Chennai and other cities. The rank list for the same will be out by May 9, 2017.

To be eligible, candidates should have passed the class 12 (or equivalent) examination with curriculum prescribed by the Tamil Nadu government. Candidates should have scored a minimum of 50 per cent in PMC (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) together.

The university is offering a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver state and central board toppers and 1 to 25 rank holders. HITSEE rank holders up to 100 can also avail a scholarship fee waiver up to 50 per cent.

Steps to download the HITSEE 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website for the Hindustan University (hindustanuniv.ac.in).

– Click on the flashing notification for the admit card.

– Fill in your application number and date of birth and login.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

