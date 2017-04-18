Hindi may become compulsory till class 10 for CBSE-affiliated schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas

The order also said that, “The Centre should form a policy in consultation with state governments.” (Source: File) The order also said that, “The Centre should form a policy in consultation with state governments.” (Source: File)

Recommendations made by a Parliamentary panel to make Hindi a compulsory subject in schools affiliated to the CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalyas have received the President Pranab Mukherjee’s nod. The schools may have to introduce the Hindi language as a compulsory part of the curriculum up to class X as instructed to the Human Resource Development (HRD)by the Presidential order.

“The HRD Ministry should make serious efforts to make Hindi language compulsory in curriculum. As a first step, Hindi should be made a compulsory subject up to standard X in all schools of CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan,” the Presidential order said. The order also said that, “The Centre should form a policy in consultation with state governments.” The final call however will be taken by the HRD Ministry.

The CBSE, to which 18,546 schools in India and 210 schools in 25 foreign nations are affiliated, had proposed a three-language formula which was to include English and two Indian language subjects in 2016 for classes IX and X.

