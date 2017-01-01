Himachal Pradesh: New courses, Ph.D (Law) soon at NLU

Himachal Pradesh National Law university, which has started its academic session this year, decided on Saturday to draw-up a comprehensive plan on expansion of infrastructure and introduce new courses in the five-year law, LLB (Corporate) and Ph.D from the next academic session. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the University, held today at the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir, who is also Chancellor of the University, presided over the meeting.

Others who attended the meeting, included Health and Law Minister Kaul Sing Thakur, Housing and Urban Development Minster Sudhir Sharma, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice CB Barowalia and Vice Chancellor Dr Subash Chander Raina . “Many important issues were discussed in the meeting, relating to upcoming 2017-18 academic sessions, besides introduction of new courses. The council also discussed strategy regarding the over all development of the university i.e infrastructure, appointment of teaching facility and ministerial staff so that the university may function smoothly” said a spokesman.