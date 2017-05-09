Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th class results 2017: Girls outperform boys

HPBOSE 10th class results 2017: Riya Chouhan, in second place, scored 693 out of 700, securing 99 per cent in the stat class 10 examinations. HPBOSE 10th class results 2017: Riya Chouhan, in second place, scored 693 out of 700, securing 99 per cent in the stat class 10 examinations.

HPBOSE 10th class results 2017: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for the class 10 exams on Tuesday and girls secured the top two positions. The first rank was bagged by Isha Chouhan, a student of the Minerva Academy in Ghumarwin in the Bilaspur District.

Isha scored a whooping 99.14 per cent, and 694 marks out of 700. Riya Chouhan, who got second rank, just missed the tie with Isha by one mark. She scored 693 out of 700, securing 99 per cent in the stat class 10 examinations. The two girls have been closely followed by Nikhil Rana who scored 692 out of 700, just two marks below the topper. His percentage stood at 98.86.

View| HPBOSE Class 10 results announced: Know how to check results at hpbose.org

According to HPBOSE Chairman Balbir Tegta, the top 10 positions were shared by 33 students with 97.71 per cent at rank 10. This year, a total of 1,15,317 students appeared for the exam. The chairman added that of those who appeared, 76,855 students cleared the papers while 16,564 will be appearing for compartment exams.

The HPBOSE class 10 overall pass percentage of 2017 stood at 67.57 this year which is higher than last year’s 66.88 per cent. The class 10 matriculation exams were conducted in Himachal Pradesh from March 4 to March 17, 2017.

A total 1,22,614 students appeared in the examination last year of which 81,304 passed and 16,616 got compartment. The students can check the results on the official website (hpbose.org and examresults.net).

For more updated and stories on HPBOSE, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd