Himachal Pradesh Education department honours 16 teachers on Teacher’s Day

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (file) Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (file)

HAVING LEARNT a tough lesson from Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s dressing down at a Teacher’s Day function last year over selecting teachers from only urban schools, the Himachal Pradesh education department now seems to have reversed the trend. It chose to fete some outstanding teachers, who served the state’s most tough and remote backward areas, and a few continuously showing showing 100 per cent results in schools spread across state’s 12 districts.

Governor Acharya Devvrat conferred state awards on 16 teachers and honoured four national award winning teachers for 2017 in the presence of the CM during a function held here Tuesday at Raj Bhawan.

Those who were conferred awards included Suresh Kumar Vidyarthi, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Udaipur (Lahual-Spiti) with 100 per cent results and Jagat Ram Sharma, GSSS Hallan (Sirmaur), who has served 23 years of his total 37 years in service in remote areas. Chhering Gatuk, teacher at Shichling (Keylong) took tuition for local tribal students to prepare them for Navodya schools .

Adit Kansal, GSSS, Rajpura, has made significant contribution to the education of differently abled children while Dharampal, GSSS Keolidhar (Mandi) has posted 100 per cent results in past 14 years with no failures. Others who made similar contributions included Rakesh Kumar, GSSS Reckongpeo, Vijay Bharat Dixit, GSSS Thural, Joginder Pal, GSSS Kangar, Manisha Kumari, GSSS Palampur, Prem Raj Sharma, GGSSS Lakkar Bazar, Hari Das Chauhan, GSSS Jeori, Chaukas Ram, GPS Dhangota, Hari Chand, GPS Chillage, Daleep Singh Chauhan, GCPS Brayogi, Joginder Singh, GCPS Mattahni and Jai Parkash Shyam, GPS Sharan Kandal.

Governor also honoured four national award winners, including Bhupinder Gupta, principal GSSS Bhumti, Krishan Chand, principal GSSS, Paurakothi, Naresh Kumar Shastri, GSSS Shorshan and Shyam Lal CHT GCPS Sagirthin.

Speaking on the occasion, Devvrat said “The process of moulding good human beings should be the basis of education. The overall objective of development of children was to build a strong nation, so teachers have the obligation to imbibe moral values to the students”.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said in earlier days, children had to cover long distances to reach their schools. Today there were more than 15,636 schools and 129 colleges catering to the basic and higher educational needs of the students at their doorstep, said Virbhadra.

