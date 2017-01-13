Himachal Pradesh CM says 38 colleges opened in last four years

This college building is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20.34 crore, the CM said. This college building is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20.34 crore, the CM said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said that 38 colleges were opened and four private colleges undertaken during the last four years in the state. He said while laying the foundation stone of new building of Government Arya Degree College at Nurpur in district Kangra on the second day of his winter sojourn on the lower areas of the state.

The Chief Minister said, “38 colleges were opened in the state while four private colleges were undertaken during the last four years and 1,177 posts of different categories were created in the college cadre.” In the education department 9,538 posts of various categories were filled to provide the qualitative education.

This college building is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20.34 crore, he said. Over Rs 213 crores were spent to distribute scholarships under different schemes in the during the last four years period. A sum upto Rs 10 lakh was being extended as educational loan to the students irrespective of their income on a rate of just four per cent under the Mukhya Mantri Gyandeep Scheme.

He also dedicated a drug rehabilitation centre at Nurpur to be run under the aegis of the district Red Cross Society. He inaugurated a link road from Hindora Gharat to Halti Jamwala with two bridges on Jaber Khad and Garli Khad constructed at a cost of Rs 282.82 lakhs and an open air gym in the Municipal Park at Nurpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed happiness that more than 2300 students were enrolled in Nurpur college in different disciplines. He said that site selected for the construction of new building of the college was ideal and there was ample space available to develop a beautiful campus.

CM said, “Though, this college is being built at some distance from the town but a separate road would be constructed to the college.” He directed the PWD authorities to complete the college building on war-footing and announced to release the money allocated for the building.

