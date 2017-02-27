No new private college will get grant-in-aid: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday said no new private college would be given grant-in-aid and these colleges must generate their own resources. (Representational Image) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday said no new private college would be given grant-in-aid and these colleges must generate their own resources. (Representational Image)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday said no new private college would be given grant-in-aid and these colleges must generate their own resources. Presiding over the annual function of MLSM College in Sundernagar, he said the government would continue to give grant-in-aid only to the listed colleges.

WAtCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He said that the issue of financial assistance to listed colleges was under the consideration of the Education Department and the matter would be decided soon.

The colleges which are in the list and getting grant-in-aid would not be left out and taken care of, he said, adding that though the government cannot change the rules, certain relaxations could be given in specific cases.

Stressing the need for maintaining discipline and congenial academic atmosphere, the chief minister warned that students indulging in hooliganism and violence would have no place in institutions of higher studies and the Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University had been given clear directions to rusticate such students.

He said that the government had imposed ban on election in educational institutions in the state, particularly in colleges and universities which has helped in maintaining peace on campuses.

The chief minister stressed on character building and asked the students to study hard for excellence and contribute in building a strong nation.