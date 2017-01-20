Himachal Pradesh ahead of Kerala despite poor learning levels: ASER

Students of Himachal Pradesh stand ahead of that those of Kerala and the government schools in the hill state were doing better than other states in terms of learning outcomes, according to Status of Education Report (ASER)-2016. (Source: Express photo) Students of Himachal Pradesh stand ahead of that those of Kerala and the government schools in the hill state were doing better than other states in terms of learning outcomes, according to Status of Education Report (ASER)-2016. (Source: Express photo)

Students of Himachal Pradesh stand ahead of that those of Kerala and the government schools in the hill state were doing better than other states in terms of learning outcomes, according to Status of Education Report (ASER)-2016. State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, Ghanshyam Chand said ASER was the largest annual household survey of the children in India that focused on status of schooling and basic learning.

During the survey, ASER visited 15,630 government schools in rural India while 283 schools were visited in Himachal Pradesh during the survey and 15 organisations participated in ASER-2016 across the state. The report found that enrolment rate of students in the age group 6 to 14 in Himachal Pradesh was 99.8 per cent and the state secured first rank in achieving learning outcomes in basic reading and mathematics across the country.

In language category, the achievement level of government schools of Himachal Pradesh was 65.3 per cent as compared to the national level of 41.6 per cent. In mathematics, the achievement level of the state was 47.4 per cent as compared to the national level of 21.1 per cent. The government schools have performed better than private schools throughout the state in mathematics.

In learning of English language, significant improvement was observed in the state. At national level the achievement is 15.3 per cent whereas it is 44 per cent in case of Himachal Pradesh and the state ranked fifth in the country.