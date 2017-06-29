Highest cut-offs but negligible admissions at Khalsa College

Delhi University’s SGTB Khalsa College had declared the highest cut-off for several subjects in the first list. But on Wednesday, as the admission process ended, not a single seat for general category students had been filled.

The college — which reserves 50% of the seats for Sikh students — had a cut-off of 99.66% for BSc (Hons) Electronics, 99% for Political Science (Hons) and 98.75% for English (Hons). “There was no admission in the general category. In seats reserved for the minority community, we admitted a few students. We have decided to bring down the cut-off in the second list,” said Nachiketa Singh, a professor.

Officials said second cut-offs will witness a massive drop, to ensure seats can be filled.

Seats are also up for grabs at Shivaji College and PGDAV College, where cut-offs were high.

This is in contrast to popular colleges like SRCC, where most of the seats have been filled. For BCom (Hons), 400 of the 501 seats have been filled.

Similarly, at Kirori Mal College, 450 of the 1,348 seats have been filled. At Hindu College, 650 of 752 seats have been taken. “There will be a second list, but for most courses, admission will be closed. Our cut-off was relatively low, so seats filled up fast,” said a teacher at Hindu College.

In some off-campus colleges, several seats are still up for grabs. For example, at Sri Venkateswara College, only 388 of the 1,263 seats have been filled.

Overall, of the 56,000 seats, the admission for 14,328 has been approved and 12,134 have made the payment.

The second cut-off will be declared on July 1.

