Higher education: UGC chairman raps state govts for poor quality

University Grants Commission chairman Ved Prakash on Wednesday said higher education was not on the priority list of the states. “This is a big challenge to make higher education a priority of the state governments. The surging diverse population in universities needs a lot of different resources, facilities and treatment of good teachers,” said Prakash.

He added that it was also one of the reasons why higher education was becoming expensive. The number of prestigious universities was very small and the country needed more such institutes to ensure that quality education be provided to everyone. “Now, only 24 per cent students enroll for higher education. My target is to take it to 39 per cent by 2020, a figure close to China where 40 per cent students enroll for higher education. An even bigger challenge is to provide quality education,” he said.

Ved Prakash inaugurated Prakriti film festival along with Rajbir Singh, the director of Consortium for Educational Communication and M P Poonia, the director of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Sector 26. The inaugural ceremony took place at the auditorium of NITTTR-26. The UGC chairman added that it was obligatory for higher education institutions to aspire for excellence in teaching, engagement and research and innovation. Prakash urged the Consortium for Educational Communication and its media centers to expand the process of development of academic e-content and also requested the vice-chancellors to motivate the teachers to develop e-content.