High School results to be out on May 30

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday announced that the results of the higher secondary board examination would be declared on May 30. WBCHSE president Mohua Das said the results would be officially declared at 10 am on Tuesday (May 30), and will be accessible online from 11 am.

About eight lakh students had given the higher secondary examination this year, which was conducted from March 15 to 29.

Usually, the results of the Madhyamik (secondary) examination get declared before the HS results.

However, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the Madhyamik examination, is yet to announce a date for declaring results.

Students will be able to access their exam results at http://www.wbresults.nic.in.

