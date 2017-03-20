High school issued showcause notice for giving dummy admissions

The UT education department issued a showcause notice to Gyandeep Jyoti High School, Sector 20, for giving dummy admissions to students not having proper 11th standard documents including pass certificates and original detailed mark sheets.

The school principal has been directed to submit the report on the criteria and procedure used to grant admission to students by March 24. On March 9, 15 students were not allowed to sit for the Class 12 board exam as the students were not issued roll numbers nor the documents to prove they were a student of the Gyandeep Jyoti High School.

Director of school education Rubinderjit Brar said after going through the report they will take suitable action. Moreover, if faults are found in the admission provision, they are going to write to the CBSE and the Ministry of Human Resource and Development for its disaffiliation. Sources from the education department further stated that the school authorities had given admission to the students without taking the adequate documents to earn money.

The deputy director of school education Chanchal Singh said there are major irregularities in their granting admissions in the school. “How can one give admission without proper documents to anyone only on the basis of a photocopy and without checking the original documents? We are looking into the matter and will submit our report after a thorough investigation,” she said.

The authorities are also looking at the scenario if the need arises of which schools the students will be adjusted as their future hangs in the balance. The child rights panel has also summoned the school authorities on March 21. A two-member committee has been formed by the department and is looking into the matter.

