High-level committee deliberates on minority universities

The high-level committee formed by the government to look into modalities of setting up five universities for minorities met here on Wednesday with its members deliberating whether the institutions would carry minority tag or not and about offering 40 per cent reservation to girl students. According to sources, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who chaired the meeting, was of the view that the proposed institutions should impart education to students from both minority and non-minority, communities.

There was no consensus on the issue though, they said and added that the government wants to start work on such institution in next three-four months. “The panel members suggested that the institutions should be completely autonomous. Some members suggested that the varsities should be mainly for minorities, while some said they should reflect secular fabric.

“Naqvi, as he had stated earlier, said the character of the varsities will not be purely minority. But the experts will discuss the issue in detail and submit their report in this regard soon,” the sources said.

They added that the Minister also asserted that the varsities should offer 40 per cent to 50 per cent reservation to girl students to empower them educationally.

Among other, some members also suggested that the government starts imparting basic education to community students establishing some institution before converting it into an university.

“Some members opined that the government first forms a community college/institution. Naqvi suggested that 10+2 classes can be commenced. He also suggested floating Garib Nawaz skill development centres in the same campus. These issues will be discussed with the University Grants Commission,” they added.

Reiterating that states like Rajasthan and Haryana have already offered land for setting up such institutions, sources added that the Ministry wants to start work on the institution within next two-three months.

Meanwhile, Naqvi later tweeted, “Attended 2nd meeting of high-level committee to look into establishing world class institutes for Minorities & their educational empowerment. Had a detail discussion on educational empowerment and skill development of Minorities in the meeting held at Islamic Centre.”

The committee on varsities, formed at the fag end of the last month, is expected to submit its report in the next two months to Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF), which comes under Minority Affairs Ministry.

Former secretary to Government of India, Afzal Amanullah, is the convener of the committee.