High Court says no protests within 100 metres of admin block in JNU

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cannot hold demonstrations within a 100-metre periphery of the university’s administrative block. (Express Archive) Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cannot hold demonstrations within a 100-metre periphery of the university’s administrative block. (Express Archive)

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cannot hold demonstrations within a 100-metre periphery of the university’s administrative block, the Delhi High Court has ruled. On Wednesday, Justice Vibhu Bhakru said that CCTV cameras could also be installed at JNU’s main entry gate, besides in and around the administrative block. If students flout the order, the footage could be provided to police so they could take appropriate action, said the judge.

Noting that the JNU authorities had provided designated places to students to hold protests, the judge directed the students not to “prevent the ingress and egress of people in the administrative building”. The administration could call police in the case of any obstruction, the judge added.

Earlier, the JNU administration had moved the court seeking directions to restrain the students from holding any demonstartions within a100-metre periphery of the block. Counsel for JNU had underlined that students had, in March, staged a protest outside the block and prevented officials from passing through.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the court had asked police to keep away from the campus unless there is evidence of disruption of law and order or unless the varsity sought assistance.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App