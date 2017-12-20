High Court questions Delhi University over not setting up its campus in Najafgarh despite allotted land

The court has issued notice to the land owning agency — DDA – asking it to file a status report. The court has issued notice to the land owning agency — DDA – asking it to file a status report.

High Court DU: The Delhi University (DU), Delhi Development Authority and the Centre has been questioned by the High Court over not constructing a campus in the Najafgarh area in Southwest Delhi despite getting land for it 28 years ago. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said it was a “a sorry state of affairs” as the land was alloted in 1989 for lease for 99 years.

“28 years have gone, but the campus has not yet been constructed,” it added.

The land owning agency — DDA, was issued a notice by the court in which it was asked to file a status report with regard to the letter written to it by the DU asking for land to build a road near the campus. The matter will next be heard on January 22 and the Delhi government has been asked to give a response on the issue before that.

The matter was brought to the court’s attention after the Najafgarh Senior Citizens Association filed a PIL claiming that youths of the area do not have easy access to quality education and have to commute long distances to north and south campuses of the university for it.

The PIL has also sought setting up of a committee to look into establishing colleges and campus in village Roshanpura of Najafgarh in South West Delhi where the land was allotted to DU. According to the petitioner association, the land was given on lease in 1989 for 99 years, but till date only a boundary wall has been built around it.

