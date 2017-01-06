High Court directs medical student to seek varsity’s permission to write exam

Madras High Court. (File Photo) Madras High Court. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court today directed a final year medical student, who allegedly tortured a monkey to death at Vellore, to give a representation to Dr MGR Medical University seeking permission to appear in the final year semester exams scheduled to start from February 1. Justice B Rajendran gave the direction on the petition filed by Arun Louis Sasikumar, a final year student of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, seeking a direction to Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai, to allow him to appear in the final year examination.

The judge said, “At this stage, this court directs the petitioner to give a representation immediately by tomorrow (January 6) seeking permission of the university to write the final year examinations.”

“On receipt of the application, the university will consider the same independently as to whether the student, who was involved in a crime at the stage of FIR, can be permitted to write the examination.

“Suffice it to state that this mandamus (writ petition) is only for permission to make representation to the university and the university shall consider the same independently and dispose of the same within one week. During consideration (of the representation), the last date for payment of fees shall not be taken into consideration,” the judge added and disposed of the petition.

A case was registered against four students of CMC at Bagayam police station in Vellore district for the alleged offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 based on a complaint from a social activist.

The complainant had alleged that the petitioner, along with three other students, had captured a monkey and tortured it to death. However, the petitioner had obtained anticipatory bail on December 16 last.

The four students were suspended by the college for reportedly killing and burying a monkey on the campus at Bagayam in the last week of November, 2016.

