Helping hand to 40 meritorious girls

SKF India on Friday awarded Udaan scholarship to 40 meritorious girl students of Marathwada region at a ceremony held at Yashada Auditorium in Pune. Udaan scholarship programme aims to support deserving girls from economically weaker sections, to attain higher education through complete financial aid. The programme will cover all expenses required to complete the professional course of their choice.

The initiative is aimed at removing financial barriers for the meritorious girls, enabling them to realise a bright future. Various initiatives for personality, holistic development and career guidance are also included in this programme.

Shishir Joshipura, managing director and country head, SKF India, said, “An educated, confident and independent girl can lay the foundation of a stronger family and a stronger nation. Udaan is an initiative to help young deserving girls in achieving their potentials and dreams.”

The girl students and their family members attended this ceremony in the presence of Dr Sayali Gankar, director, MIT School of Management; Dr Razia Patel, educationist & social activist; and dignitaries from SKF India Board.

The programme is implemented by SKF’s implementation partner FUEL, an NGO that has been working in this field for years. Candidates scoring more than 85 per cent marks in 2017 SSC Board and with a family income less than 2.5 lakhs annually are selected to avail benefits from this programme. A merit-based selection process along with personal interview forms the basis of the selection process.

