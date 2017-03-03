Health Ministry approves 4,000 PG seats in medical colleges, hospitals

Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

For the academic session 2017-18, the Central government on Thursday has approved over 4,000 Post Graduate seats in medical colleges and hospitals across the country, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said. Terming it an “all time record number”, the Health Minister said that these 4000 seats will take the total number of Post Graduate (PG) seats to 35,117.

“Looking at the need to increase PG seats in clinical subjects, the Government had decided to amend the teacher student ratio in clinical subjects in government medical colleges,” said Nadda adding that this move will strengthen tertiary care and improve the medical education in the country.

The Health Minister’s remarks came after the Centre had announced the creation of additional 5,000 PG medical seats every year during this year’s budget with an aim to bolster availability of specialist doctors at secondary and tertiary levels.

The Minister also said that the total increase, 2,046 seats are in medical colleges. “This change alone has resulted in the creation of 1,137 extra seats in 71 colleges. Many others out of the total of 212 government colleges are sending their proposals and it is expected that at least 1,000 more seats can be added during March 2017,” Nadda said.

This includes Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats, equivalent to MD/MS, which have increased by 2,147 in the

last one year, he said. Nadda said there had been a total addition of 4,193 PG seats in the country so far, and a further addition of more than 1000 seats is likely during March 2017. “The budget announcement of adding 5,000 PG medical seats in the country is thus likely to be achieved soon,” he said.

“We have decided to take steps to create additional 5,000 Post Graduate seats per annum. In addition, steps will be taken to roll out DNB courses in big district hospitals, strengthen PG teaching in select ESI and municipal corporation hospitals and encourage reputed private hospitals to start DNB courses,” he had said.

