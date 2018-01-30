UPTET: High Court dismisses pleas seeking evaluation of answer sheets

UPTET 2017: According to the petitioners it was due to errors in the OMR sheets that their answer sheets were not evaluated. According to the petitioners it was due to errors in the OMR sheets that their answer sheets were not evaluated.

UPTET 2017: Petitions filed by hundreds of Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test-2017 (UPTET) candidates to evaluate their answer sheets were dismissed today by the Allahabad High court. The results were declared on December 15 and over 1000 candidates found the same as invalid on the website. It was reported that results of all those candidates who had left the space empty or filled the wrong circle for registration number, roll number booklet series number on OMR sheets were not declared.

According to the petitioners it was due to errors in the OMR sheets (wrongly filled registration number, roll number, booklet series etc) their answer sheets were not evaluated. However, the court dismissed the petitions stating that clear instructions were printed on the examination booklet asking candidates to correctly fill up the OMR sheets.

Justice M C Tripathi also observed that in the garb of minor discrepancies for rectifying such “human error” in the

OMR sheets, the court cannot give any liberty to respondent authorities to intervene in the matter at this stage as it might have a serious impact on the “fairness” of the entire selection process.

The exam was held on October 15 at 1,634 centres, 570 for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level. The answer keys were out in the same month. UPTET is mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App