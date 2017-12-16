HC directs Mumbai University to give extra answersheets to students

The university has been distributing complete answer booklets of 40 pages as supplements for the last few years (File) The university has been distributing complete answer booklets of 40 pages as supplements for the last few years (File)

Providing relief to students who are yet to appear for their undergraduate and postgraduate examinations, the Bombay High Court Friday passed ad-interim orders, directing the University of Mumbai to provide extra answersheets or supplements to students. The bench was hearing a petition filed by a law student from the city, challenging the university’s circular on extra answersheets.

The petitioner, Manasi Bhushan, who is a final-year law student, had approached the High Court in November against a circular issued on October 9, which stated that students would no longer be allowed to take supplements or extra answersheets in their exams. The court said while the circular had been issued to avoid errors in the online assessment system, the students could not be penalised for errors made by the university. “We have come across several matters where students suffered on account of erroneous decisions by the university. Several petitions have been filed in court, alleging that their supplementary answersheets were lost by the university leading to them losing out on marks. The university gave such students marks based on the principle of averages only after the court intervened. It appears that the university has now come up with the novel idea that if there are no supplements, there won’t be any question of supplements being lost,” the bench said.

The court added that it was common knowledge that the handwriting of every student was different, and while some students might not even use up the entire main answer booklet, other students might need extra sheets. “The idea is that students are provided with as many pages as required to complete their answers. Now, whether you provide them lose sheets or another booklet is up to you. We cannot allow the university’s last minute decisions to prejudice the rights of the students,” the court said.

The High Court said it would look into the university’s claim that the High Court does not have scope to intervene in the university’s decision during final hearing. “We shall deal with this issue during the final hearing but we cannot allow the university to prejudice the students. The university’s circular cannot be considered as a piece of delegated legislation,” it said.

The university has been distributing complete answer booklets of 40 pages as supplements for the last few years. Students who used them ended up with two bar codes, which led to confusion during the first online assessment process in the March 2017 exams.

