Haryana HOS class 10, 12 exams 2017: Results declared, here’s how to download

HBSE open school class 10, 12 results 2017: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has declared the results for the secondary and senior secondary open school examinations 2017. Students who have appeared for theses examinations can now check their results from the official website of the board.

Over 7.5 lakh students appeared for the state board exams this year and there were 55,654 Open School candidates from Class 10 and 57,460 candidates from Class 12. The exams were held at 1618 exam centres across the state.

Last year, about 19,240 students appeared in which 6,541 passed and 12,032 students got STC. Boys outperformed girls by scoring 35.06 per cent while girls scored 30.49 per cent.

Steps to download the class 10, 12 open school HBSE results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Haryana Board (bseh.org.in).

– A notification will be available once the results have been declared. Click on the notification or go to the results page.

– Follow the link to the page for class 10, 12 open school results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

