HBSE Class 12 results declared, pass percentage is 64.50 per cent

HBSE 12th results 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced the results of Class 12 examinations on May 18. Meenakshi Sharda, deputy director, PRO had in the morning confirmed that the results will be released post 3 pm. “We have organised the press conference and the secretary will announce the results. After that, the class 12th results will be uploaded on the official website between 3:30 to 4 pm.”

Like every year, the results of Class 10 will be announced post Class 12 results. The Board will declared the results of Class 10 on May 20. Last year too, the Board had released the results on the same day.

“We will first release marks of Class 12 students as many educational institutes like Delhi University’s admission process will begin from next week, ” said Sharda. The examination for both classes 10 and 12 were started from March 7, 2017.

In this year’s Class 12 exam, 2,50,447 candidates have registered with 92655 girl students and 119626 are boys. 57460 candidates from Class 12 have registered for the board exam to be held in 1618 exam centres.

Steps to download HBSE 12th results 2017

Log in to the official website

On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Click on Class 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Last year, nearly 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the the HBSE Class 12 examinations and the pass percentage was 53.96 per cent. The girls outnumbered boys by scoring 70.77 per cent while boys were at 55.79 per cent among boys.

The schools in rural areas performed better by registering 64.67 pass percentage while urban areas were at 58.79 per cent. Also government schools performed well by scoring 62.23 per cent; private schools were at 62 per cent.

