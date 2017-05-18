HBSE Class 10th results 2017 to release on May 20

HBSE 10th results 2017: Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam HBSE 10th results 2017: Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

HBSE 10th results 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will release the results of Class 10 examinations on May 20, however the Board will confirm the official time later. Meenakshi Sharda, deputy director, PRO has confirmed the results will be released post the press conference. “We have organised the press conference on May 20 and the secretary will announce the results. Also, class 12th results will be uploaded on the official website between 3:30 to 4 pm on May 18,” said Sharda.

Like every year, the results of Class 10 will be announced post Class 12 results declaration.

From Class 10, a total of 3,88,205 students have given the exam out of which 1,43,676 are girl students while 1,75,166 are boys. In the Open School category, 55654 students are from Class 10 while 57460 candidates from Class 12 have registered for the board exam. The exam were started from March 7 and were held in 1618 exam centres.

To ensure no malpractice happen, the Board deputed 22652 supervisors and 327 flying squads.

Steps to download HBSE 10th results 2017

Log in to the official website

On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Click on Class 10th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Last year, about 3.17 lakh students sat for the class 10th examination where 1.70 lakh were boys and 1.44 lakh were girls. The girls performed better by registering a pass percentage of 52.62 per cent as compared to 45.71 per cent of the boys.

