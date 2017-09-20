HBSE Class 10, 12 Open school exams 2017: Download admit cards at bseh.org.in

Nearly 55,654 Open School candidates from Class 10 and 57,460 students from Class 12 appeared in March exam Nearly 55,654 Open School candidates from Class 10 and 57,460 students from Class 12 appeared in March exam

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit cards for Haryana State Open School’s Secondary/ Senior Secondary exams. The exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held from September 27, 2017 onwards. The students can download the admit cards/ hall tickets from bseh.org.in.

The students have to access the admit cards from the official website as the board will not send hardcopy to the candidate’s address.

The annual exams are held in March every year.

Steps to download BSEH admit card 2017

Step 1: Login to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Haryana State Open School admit card

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Over 7.5 lakh students appeared for the state board exams this year and there were 55,654 Open School candidates from Class 10 and 57,460 candidates from Class 12. The exams were held at 1618 exam centres across the state.

Last year, the HBSE open school result was declared on May 31 and the pass percentage for class 10 was at 53.78 and for class 12 at 34 per cent. In Class 10, (CTP/STC), 16,765 students appeared for the exam out of which 9,016 had passed while 7,358 students got STC. The passing percentage of boys was 54.14 while girls were at 53.08 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd