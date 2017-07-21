HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2017: Download admit card at bseh.org.in

In HBSE 10th exam, over 4 lakh candidates appeared In HBSE 10th exam, over 4 lakh candidates appeared

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card for classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination on July 22 afternoon at bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board will conduct the exam on July 27.

Steps to download HBSE admit card 2017:

Step 1: Go the official Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) website (bseh.org.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads “Admit Card Sr.Secondary/Secondary (Academic) March 2017”.

Step 3: Click on the link to go for a school-wise or a candidate-wise download.

Step 4: For a school-wise download, fill in the username, password and captcha code and click on Login.

Step 5: Download a copy of your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In case a student is unable to download the admit card, they can contact the Haryana Board’s office.

In the annual exam of class 12, the pass percentage is 64.5 per cent and girls have performed better than boys. As compared to 57.58 per cent boys, 73.44 per cent girls have cleared the exam. A total of 2,50,447 candidates have registered with 92,655 were girl students and 1,19,626 were boys.

The board was established in 1969 to guide the government in educational matters and conduct the matric, higher secondary and other examinations in Haryana. The BSEH has made Aadhar cards compulsory in order to apply for the 2017 examinations.

