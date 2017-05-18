Haryana Board Class 12 results announced, Rewari’s Harish Sharma is the topper

HBSE results 2017: The students can download the app – Education Board Bhiwani Haryana from Google store. HBSE results 2017: The students can download the app – Education Board Bhiwani Haryana from Google store.

HBSE 12th results 2017: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the results of the Class 12 board examinations. This year’s pass percentage is 64.50 and 36.73 for open school students. The girls have outnumbered boys this year again by scoring 73.44 pass percentage while boys are at 57.58 per cent.

Rewari boy Harish Sharma from science stream has topped the exam by scoring 491 marks. In commerce stream, Urvashi from Vijeta Public school has scored 490 marks. In arts stream, first position is jointly shared by Smile from Aarohi Model school registered and Kusum from Sant Vivekanand Vidyapeeth. Out of 500, both have scored 483 marks.

The students can download the app – Education Board Bhiwani Haryana from Google store.

The results were announced by Dr Jagbir Singh, secretary, BSEH. He informed that 2,10,867 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1,36,008 have passed while 42,245 have got compartment and 30,966 have failed.

Read | HBSE Class 12 results declared, pass percentage is 64.50 per cent

A total of 1,18,866 boys appeared on the Class 12th exam out of which 68,446 have passed whereas 92,001 girls sat for the exam and 67,562 have cleared it.

Steps to download the results for HBSE class 12 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the HBSE (bseh.org.in).

– Click on the notification for the class 12 results or on the link to Indiaresults.com.

– Enter your details in the fields provided. You can even register early to know the results.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on HBSE results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd