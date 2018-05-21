HBSE 10th compartment exam 2018 registration starts from May 25

HBSE 10th exams 2018: Haryana Board Bhiwani has announced the result of Class 10 today HBSE 10th exams 2018: Haryana Board Bhiwani has announced the result of Class 10 today

HBSE 10th compartment exam 2018: The Board of School Education Haryana declared the board results for Class 10 today, May 21, 2018. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which is available at the websites, bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. Nearly 1.62 lakh students have flunked this year.

A total of 1,97,873 boys appeared for the examination and 94,202 passed and out of 1,66,27 females examinees, 92,384 passed. Compartment examination will be held for those students who have failed to clear a subject during their board exams. The official further said that the registration date for the compartment examination is May 25, 2018, to June 14, 2018, with the online registration fees of Rs 700. He further said that late fee of Rs 100 will be charged from June 14 to June18, 2018. Similarly, the late registration fee will be Rs 300 from June 19 to June 23 and it will increase to Rs 1000 from June 24 to June 30, 2018.

This year, Kartik from Jind had topped the Haryana Board, Bhiwani exams. The second rank is jointly shared by three students – Selina Yadav, Sonali and Hariom. 55.15 percent regular candidates have passed the examination and the pass percentage of open school stands at 66.73. The Board President Dr Jagbir Singh while giving information regarding the secondary education he informed us that the total number of examinees were 3,64,800 out of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 have got a compartment. As many as 1,62,688 have flunked.

The results of High School or Secondary exams will be available through SMS also. To get their Class 10th result 2018, the candidates have to type RESULTHB10 followed by roll number and send it to 56263.

