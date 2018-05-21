HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Result soon, check marks at bseh.org.in

HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will announce the result of Class 10 examination today, May 21. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which will be available at the websites, bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. The results of High School or Secondary exams will be available through SMS also. To get their Class 10th result 2018, the candidates have to type RESULTHB10 followed by roll number and send it to 56263.
In order to check their 10th results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.
The Haryana Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination last week at a press conference and the result was uploaded on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment. The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar.
Highlights
In 2013, as many as 120451 appeared and the total pass percent was 85.67 with 83.45 per cent scored by boys, girls at 84.71 per cent. Similarly, in 2014, 223782 appeared and state’s pass percent was 88.96 with 86.75 per cent registered by boys and girls scored 87.71 per cent. In 2015, a total of 298791 appeared and the total pass percentage was 91. 52 with 89.69 per cent were boys and 90.78 per cent were girls. In 2016, 3.78 lakh attended the exam and the pass percentage was 94.15. In 2017, 4.68 lakh Class 10th students sat and scored 97.68 total passing percentage.
The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.
The 10th result can also be checked on mobile app developed by the Haryana Board, Bhiwani which could be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana". Once downloaded, candidates can check their marks.
Haryana Board has decided to keep safe the certificates and result of students in DigiLocker which could be downloaded from Board’s website when needed. This would facilitate students in getting admission to next classes. The digital locker would be maintained on the basis of candidate’s mobile number and the Aadhaar card.
In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for the exams. Nearly 50.49 per cent students were declared successful.
The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.
For past few years, rural area students are performing better than urban school students. In Class 12, the pass percentage in rural areas is 64.75 whereas it is 62.04 per cent in the urban centres. A total of 1,24,242 boys had appeared in the examination, of which 70,936 have passed and of 98,146 girls, 71,037 have passed.
Naveen of Holy Child Senior Secondary School, Surya Nagar, Hisar, and Heena of Government Senior Secondary School, Patel Nagar, Hisar, by scoring 491 out of 500. Similarly, the second position was bagged by Sweetie of Galaxy Senior Secondary School, Bawania, Mahendragarh, and Gurmeet of M D Girls’ School, Narwana, Jind, with 489 marks, while Nishu of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Nagura, Jind, came third with 488 out of 500.
Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 examinations conducted by Haryana Board of School Education, the results of which were declared on Friday. As many as 63.84 per cent students have cleared the senior secondary exams. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that girls have beaten boys with a pass percentage of 72.38 and 57.1 respectively.
Haryana Board, Bhiwani will also announce the merit list, toppers' name and the pass percentage today. In Class 12, the toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar. The second topper Sweety is from Mahendragarh and third topper Gurmeet is from Jind. Naveen is a science student has scored 491 marks out of 500. Sweety secured second place by scoring 489 points and at the third place is Dhiraj Yadav and Sahil who have earned 487-487 points. In the commerce stream, first place is bagged by Monika with 484 points.
The results will be declared on today, however, the Haryana Board, Bhiwani has not announced the result declaration time yet. The students can check the results through bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com, once released. The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263. Click here to read more
To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) declared the results of Class 12 on May 18. The overall pass percentage was 63.84 per cent with girls scoring 72.38 per cent and boys are at 57.10 per cent. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination
The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani has not confirmed the results time, however, the officials have said that the result of Class 10 will be declared today by the BSEH Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh. The HSEB announced the result of Class 12th on May 19 at a press conference at 3 pm and the results were uploaded on May 19 at bse.org.in and indiaresults.com
As per BSEH secretary, Anil Nagar said to ensure fair examination, the Board this year deputed 22,652 supervisors and 327 flying squads. Also in place of 32 students capacity exam room, only 24 were allowed to sit.
The Class 10 exams, which started on March 8 and ended on March 30, were taken by 388205 students out of which 143676 were girl students while 175166 were boys. Among the Open School candidates, 55654 students from Class 10 while 57460 candidates from Class 12 registered for the board exam to be held in 1618 exam centres.
To check 10th result of Haryana Board, Bhiwani, the students can follow the undermentioned simple steps to check out their results from the official website. Open the official website of the board which is bseh.org.in. Click on the “Results” tab from the top menu bar. You will be redirected to the BSEH 12th Result 2018 portal. Fill the relevant credentials to check HBSE 10th Class Result 2018. Click on submit. Your report card will pop up with the option to print it out. Download or print your Haryana 10th Board Result 2018 mark sheet.