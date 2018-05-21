HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Result soon, check marks at bseh.org.in

HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Students need to keep their admit card handy to check the score. Express photo by Jaipal Singh (representational image) HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Students need to keep their admit card handy to check the score. Express photo by Jaipal Singh (representational image)

HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will announce the result of Class 10 examination today, May 21. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which will be available at the websites, bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. The results of High School or Secondary exams will be available through SMS also. To get their Class 10th result 2018, the candidates have to type RESULTHB10 followed by roll number and send it to 56263.

In order to check their 10th results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination last week at a press conference and the result was uploaded on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment. The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar.