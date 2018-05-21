BSEH HBSE 10th result 2018: The candidates can check their result at bseh.org.in BSEH HBSE 10th result 2018: The candidates can check their result at bseh.org.in

HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani is expected to declare the results of Class 10 examinations today, on May 21. A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for the examinations this year that was conducted from March 8 to March 31. The results will be available at bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board has associated with third party website — indiaresults.com to host Class 10 results. In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. Students need to follow the steps written below to check their results:

Read | HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live Updates

HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 10th results 2018

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

Read | HBSE BSEH 10th result 2018: When and where to check

Last year, the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani conducted the supplementary examinations in the month of July instead of September. In 2017, The HBSE Class 10 results, which saw an overall pass percentage of 50.49 including pass percentage of girls at 55.30 and boys stood at 46.52 percent.

About HBSE

The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd