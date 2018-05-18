Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
  • Haryana HBSE 12th results 2018 LIVE Updates: BSEH results today at bseh.org.in
HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018 LIVE: Around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The students can check the results through the official website, bseh.org.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 2:13:22 pm
HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is going to announce the results of Class 12 examinations soon at the official website, bseh.org.in at around 3 pm. Around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The students can check the results through the third party website, indiaresults.com. A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, the result of which is expected to be released by May 21, 2018. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will also publish the result of Class 10 on Monday, that is, May 21, as per a board official. HBSE Class 10 exams had started on March 8 and concluded on March 30. A total of 3,83,499 students registered for the exam. In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for their Class 10.

HBSE 12th results 2018 LIVE: Check BSEH, Haryana Board Bhiwani Class 12th results at bseh.org.in

    14:13 (IST) 18 May 2018
    BSEH 12th results 2018: Answer sheets

    To receive the photocopy of the answer sheets, the students have to apply within 60 days of result declaration. For answer copy, they have to pay Rs 500 and fill the undertaking form available on the official website.

    14:06 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Less cheating cases this year

    The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams. Also, in Class 10, a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared this year. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the open school appeared this time.

    13:55 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Merit list for BSEH Class 12th results 2018

    The Board secretary, Dr Jagbir Singh will announce the merit list at 3 pm, however, the result might get uploaded by the evening today. The result is expected in the afternoon and the BSEH officials are compiling the result. Last year, the board has to face embarrassment when they released incorrect merit list. The revised list was announced later in the evening. Therefore, they are taking precautions before declaring it this year. 

    13:45 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Haryana HBSE 12th results 2018: How to check

    In order to check the result, students to visit the official website. They should then follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores.

    Step 1: Log on the official website mentioned above

    Step 2: Click on the link for results

    Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

    Step 4: Click on submit

    Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

    13:40 (IST) 18 May 2018
    HBSE 12th results 2018: Where to check

    Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bseh.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the same, they may also check the results at third party websites, examresults.net/haryana, indiaresults.com.. They should kep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check the scores.

     
    13:30 (IST) 18 May 2018
    HBSE Class 12th results 2018: Result declaration time

    The results of Class 12 examinations will be released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today at around 3 pm. The exams were conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2018 and around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the same. Also, the result of Class 10th examination is expected to be released by May 21 and a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for it.

    All the candidatres who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, bseh.org.in. Around, 2,46,462 students had appeared in the Class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The board is likely to release the results of class 10 examinations by May 21, 2018.

