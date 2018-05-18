Haryana HBSE 12th results 2018 LIVE Updates: BSEH results today at bseh.org.in

HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018 LIVE: The results will be available at bseh.org.in HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018 LIVE: The results will be available at bseh.org.in

HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is going to announce the results of Class 12 examinations soon at the official website, bseh.org.in at around 3 pm. Around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The students can check the results through the third party website, indiaresults.com. A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, the result of which is expected to be released by May 21, 2018. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will also publish the result of Class 10 on Monday, that is, May 21, as per a board official. HBSE Class 10 exams had started on March 8 and concluded on March 30. A total of 3,83,499 students registered for the exam. In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for their Class 10.