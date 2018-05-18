HBSE 12th results 2018 declared, Navin and Hena top the senior secondary exam

HSEB 12th result 2018: Students can check result at indiaresults.com HSEB 12th result 2018: Students can check result at indiaresults.com

HBSE 12th results 2018: HBSE 12th results 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has released the results of the Class 12 board examinations on May 18. This year’s pass percentage is 63.84 with girls outshone boys by scoring 72.38 pass percentage while boys registered 57.10 per cent. The result will be available at 5 pm at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment.

The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar. The second topper Sweety is from Mahendragarh and third topper Gurmeet is from Jind. Naveen is a science student has scored 491 marks out of 500. Sweety secured second place by scoring 489 points and at the third place is Dhiraj Yadav and Sahil who have earned 487-487 points. In the commerce stream, first place is bagged by Monika with 484 points.

In rural schools, the pass percentage of students is 64.75 per cent which is about 2 per cent higher with the urban students who have scored 62.04 per cent. Private schools pass percentage is 64.02 while that of government schools remain slighter lower at 63.62 per cent.

About 19,076 students (self-studied) have registered for the HBSE exam of which, 9,049 have passed this year. The pass percentage has decreased this year for both academic and self-studies students. In 2017, the pass percentage was 64.50 which has decreased for Class 12 students by nearly one percent while for the self-studied it has increased by over 10 per cent (47.44). In 2016, a total of 62.40 per cent students (academic) passed the exam while for (self-studied), it is 54.22 per cent.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official websites – bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,46,462 students had registered for the Class 12 exams that were held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. In the Open School board exam, more than 1 lakh students appeared in class 10 and more than 77 thousand in class 12.

To receive the photocopy of the answer sheets, the students have to apply within 60 days of result declaration. For answer copy, they have to pay Rs 500 and fill the undertaking form available on the official website. Among the Open School candidates, students from Class 12 have registered for the board exam to be held in exam centre.

To check result, candidates need to go to the official website and click on the result link on the homepage. They can also directly visit indiaresults.com. They need to enter the roll number and the result will be displayed.

