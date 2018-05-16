HBSE 12th results 2018 date and time: Haryana Board to declare result on May 18 at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th results 2017: The students should keep their roll numbers hand to view the result HBSE 12th results 2017: The students should keep their roll numbers hand to view the result

HBSE 12th results 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the results of Class 12 on May 18. A Haryana Board official has confirmed to the indianexpress.com that the result will be out by Friday, however, the result of Class 10 is likely to release by May 21. The candidates can check their marks at bseh.org.in, once released.

In the Class 10 exams, a total of 3,83,499 students appeared while in the Class 12 exams, there were 2,46,462 students attended the exams held from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

HBSE 12th results 2018 date and time

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the results of Class 12 on Friday, that is, May 18. The timing has not been confirmed, however, we will update it as soon as we get the information from the Haryana Board. To check HBSE 12th results 2018, the candidates have to go to the official website and click on the result link to access their marks.

Read | HBSE 12th results 2018: Passing marks

The HBSE registered narly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.

In 2017, about 2.50 lakh applicants appeared for the Class 12 exams of which, 1.19 lakh were boys and 92,655 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 64.5 per cent. In Class 10, 3.18 lakh students attended the exam, including 1.75 lakh boys and 1.43 lakh girls.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd