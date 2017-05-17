HBSE 12th class exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to download

HBSE 12th class exams 2017: About 7,51,766 students appeared for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams. HBSE 12th class exams 2017: About 7,51,766 students appeared for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams.

HBSE 12th class exams 2017: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to release the results of the class 12 board examiantions 2017 tomorrow, May 18. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

According to Indiaresults.com, the state board senior secondary results will be declared at 4 pm on Thursday. About 7,51,766 students appeared for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examinations at the secondary (class 10) and senior secondary levels of who more than 3 lakh students were from class 12.

Steps to download the results for HBSE class 12 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the HBSE (bseh.org.in).

– Click on the notification for the class 12 results or on the link to Indiaresults.com.

– Enter your details in the fields provided. You can even register early to know the results.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

