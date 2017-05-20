HBSE 10th class exams 2017: Results to be announced soon at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th class results 2017: The exams began on March 7 this year. HBSE 10th class results 2017: The exams began on March 7 this year.

HBSE 10th class results 2017: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will announce the class 10 secondary exams results today. Students who have appeared for the exams, which began on March 7 this year, can check their results from the board’s official website.

About 3,88,205 students appeared for the class 10 secondary exams this year which were conducted at 1618 exam centres across the state. Among the examinees were 1,43,676 girls, 1,75,166 boys and 55,654 students from open schools.

Last year, the results were declared on May 22. More than 51 per cent of the students had failed the class 10 exams and pass percentage stood at 48.8 per cent. Girls, who had a pass percentage of 52.62, fared better than boys whose pass percentage was held at 45.71.

Steps to download the class 10 HBSE results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Haryana Board (bseh.org.in).

– A notification will be available once the results have been declared. Click on the notification.

– Follow the link to the page for class 10 results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

