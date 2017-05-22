HBSE 10th class exams 2017: Results declared, site facing technical difficulty

HBSE 10th class results 2017: The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 7. HBSE 10th class results 2017: The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 7.

HBSE 10th class results 2017: The Haryana Board of School Education has released the results for the class 10 board exams 2017. Students who have appeared for the secondary examinations in the state can check the official website to download their results. The results, though declared, are not displayed on the official site.

Official sources confirmed that though the results were released, the results will not be available on the official website for a while. Candidates unable to access the result should wait until there is less traffic or a link is activated on the main page and check the site again later.

“Secondary Examination Result March 2017 Declare Today After 7:00 PM (sic),” the board said in an official notification.

The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 7 and more than 3 lakh students appeared for the same. There were 1,43,676 girls and 1,75,166 who gave the exams at 1618 centres across the state. There were also 55,654 students who appeared for the open school exams of class 10.

Recently, the results for haryana class 12 boards and the class 10 and 12 open school exams were also declared. About 1,36,008 students passed from class 12 out of the 2,10,867 candidates who appeared. There were also 57,460 students who appeared for the class 12 open school exams.

Steps to download class 10 HBSE results:

– Go to the official website of the board (bseh.org.in)

– Click on the tab for results.

– Select the class 10 secondary exam results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download the results and keep a copy for further reference.

