Haryana to provide free JEE, NEET coaching to meritorious students

The Haryana government has launched a scheme, Super 100, to provide free coaching to meritorious students of state-run schools for JEE and NEET exams, an official spokesperson said today. Under the scheme, students of the various government schools who secure over 85 per cent marks in their Class 10th examination will be provided free coaching for JEE and NEET preparation for two years, she said.

The students will have to sit for an entrance test to be selected for coaching under Super 100. A total of 225 students will be selected after the test, which is scheduled for the second week of June, she said.

The Haryana government has allocated an initial budget of Rs 1 crore for the scheme, the spokesperson added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with a private social organisation for the coaching, she said.

The government has directed the district education officers (DEO) to apprise meritorious students in their respective districts of the scheme. The DEO of Ambala, Uma Sharma, said counselling for the scheme had already started and students were showing interest.

The selected students will get coaching in Karnal and Rewari and will be provided with boarding and lodging facilities.

