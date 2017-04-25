Haryana to issue appointment letters to over 9,400 teachers

IN A state facing major shortage of teachers for its government schools, as many as 9,455 Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers will finally get their letters of appointment almost three years after recruitment. They were selected during the previous Hooda government in Haryana in 2014 but their appointment was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a few candidates alleged irregularities in recruitment.

Though the state has sanctioned posts for 1,27,262 teachers for its government schools, it has only 77,331 regular teachers. Besides, 13,681 guest teachers also work as contractual employees.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Monday evening announced the issuing of appointment letters to the 9,455 teachers from Tuesday.

While vacating the stay on April 20, the HC made it clear that the state government could issue appointment letters to the selected candidates but their selection would be subject to the outcome of the present writ petition.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Education) PK Das told The Indian Express on Monday that the actual number of those finally selected may be less than 9,455 teachers as the names of many of them appear on more than one lists.

Besides, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts in Madhuban (Karnal) are also examining the genuineness of the candidates. Sources said they have already raised questions on the selection of about 350 appointed teachers as their signature and thumb impressions were not matching with those, who had actually appeared for the exam.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the appointment letters of the JBT teachers would be issued within 24 hours of the government receiving court orders in this regard.“The thought that these teachers were selected during the previous government’s tenure and therefore should not be recruited, never crossed my mind,” said Khattar when the JBT teachers called on him to thank the state government for presenting a strong case in their favour in the High Court.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 9:05 am